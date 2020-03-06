Donald Trump Supporter Shocks CNN Reporter By Claiming Coronavirus Doesn’t Exist

On Friday, CNN’s John Avlon played an NBC News clip in which a supporter of President Donald Trump revealed she doesn’t believe the coronavirus exists, Raw Story reported.

“You don’t believe coronavirus exists?” the reporter asked the Trump supporter.

“I don’t,” she replied.

The interaction shocked CNN host Alisyn Camerota, who spoke to Avalon about her thoughts.

“Oh my gosh,” she said of the clip. “That sound that you captured was just incredible.”

According to Avalon, the supporter’s belief is tied to Trump’s suggestion that the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus is a hoax. He also pointed to the president’s claim that the death rate from the virus is lower that the estimate of the World Health Organization (WHO).

As reported by The Guardian, the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus caused many prominent figures to raise red flags. According to Judith Enck, a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United States is in a weak position to respond to the outbreak, and the federal government is not “up to the task.”

“When I learned more about this virus my heart sank because I know the Trump administration doesn’t value basic science, it doesn’t understand it and it tends to reject it when it conflicts with its political narrative.”

The White House’s coronavirus messaging has been conflicting thus far. While Trump claimed that a vaccine for the virus would soon be available, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested otherwise.

“I mean, I like the sound of a couple months better, if I must be honest,” Trump reportedly said in response to to Facui’s estimate.

Since taking office, Trump has downsized scientific expertise in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government agencies. Although Wendy Wagner — a University of Texas expert in how policy-makers use science — claimed restaffing is possible, she said such a move would conflict with the traditional standard of government-run research.

“Since Trump has been trying to shrink them, moreover, I worry that the agency directors are currently not well-positioned to act swiftly to expand the staff.”

Wagner claimed that agencies might have difficulty attracting qualified scientists due to Trump’s poor track record with science.

While Enck claimed previous disasters have received an effective response, she claims the current situation is uniquely troubled due to a current federal government void that needs to be filled by states, academia, and businesses. According to Enck, the best thing for Trump to do the help the situation is stop talking about it.