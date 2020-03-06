Soap Opera Veteran Roscoe Born Dead At Age Of 69

Soap opera veteran actor Roscoe Born has died at the age of 69. News of the actor and musician’s passing was shared on the Born Roscoe Songs Facebook page on Friday via his friend and business partner Deanna Lynne.

On Friday afternoon, Deanna shared a photo of Roscoe and noted his death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter. Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes. He will be missed forever,” Deanna wrote.

It appears that Roscoe had been mostly focused on his music for the past few years. However, soap opera fans know he spent years hitting the different shows, making his mark on most of them.

As the actor’s IMDb page notes, he started in the world of soaps with a role on Ryan’s Hope playing Joe Novak back in 1980. Roscoe’s connection to the genre continued for several decades, going through 2012 when he wrapped up playing Mitch Laurence on One Life to Live.

During the years in-between, Roscoe landed gigs on a handful of other soaps. He played Robert Barr on Santa Barbara and Jim Thomasen on All My Children. He had the role of Nick Rivers on The City and then briefly appeared on both As the World Turns and Guiding Light as well.

Passions fans may recognize Roscoe from a few episodes where he played a warden, and then he landed on Days of Our Lives for several years. He was Tom Fisher on The Young and the Restless as well.

Roscoe may have left the world of soaps behind him a few years ago, but fans, as well as former colleagues, flooded to social media after the news of his death emerged. Many praised the actor’s work and reflected on their favorite storylines and roles of Roscoe’s.

“Roscoe Born was a talented and generous actor and a kind man to boot. He would often say that everything he did was for his daughter. My thoughts are with her and his family today. #RIP” tweeted Greg Rikaart of The Young and the Restless.

“I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed,” tweeted actress Melissa Archer, who portrayed Natalie Buchanan on One Life to Live.

Santa Barbara fans remember Roscoe’s character as one of the few legitimate threats to the epic soap super couple Eden and Cruz. Others can’t help but think back to the strong performances he gave as Mitch on One Life to Live.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Roscoe had one daughter with former Santa Barbara actress Robert Weiss. Their daughter, Alberta, is 22 years old.

Roscoe may not have been active in the land of soap operas over the past few years, but he clearly made quite the mark on the genre. Based on the reaction that immediately sprung up on social media upon word of Roscoe’s passing, it appears that fans will not forget the powerful performances he gave during his acting days.