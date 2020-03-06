Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Black Bikini As She Holds Yellow Daisies

Blond bombshell Daisy Keech captured hearts around the world after she updated her social media feed with a series of sizzling snaps that displayed her famous assets on Friday, March 6. The American beauty shared the sultry post on her Instagram account with her 2.9 million followers as it quickly caught the attention of tens of thousands of her fans.

The slideshow, which consisted of three photos, showed the 20-year-old model in a tiny black bikini top and a pair of jeans as she was photographed in various poses at the beach before being joined by an adorable pup in the last snap.

The bikini top, which was designed with straps that went down Daisy’s back, featured a triangular Brazilian-style cut that flaunted her voluptuous assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Also taking center stage was the internet sensation’s chiseled midriff.

The model paired the swimwear top with a pair of long, faded light blue jeans. The pants, which were high-waisted, were not skin-tight but did still highlight Daisy’s killer figure, particularly her curvy hips.

The social media star finished the beachside look off with a small bouquet of yellow daisies that she held up to her chest, and a white pinstriped button-up that she had only raised up to her elbows, likely using the garment as a lightweight jacket or a fashion statement.

The hottie kept the look casual overall as she kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking only one necklace and one ring. Furthermore, she sported her long blond locks in a messy bun as some of her side-bangs hung loosely around her face, framing her sultry expression as she directed her face towards the camera.

Daisy did not identify exactly where she was, but she did reveal that the shots were snapped by Los Angeles based photographer Jonathan David, indicating that she is likely in the city of angels.

The post quickly garnered a lot of support from a multitude of Daisy’s fans, amassing more than 75,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You are so stunning oh my god,” one user wrote.

“Oof you are so hot,” another fan added.

“Very beautiful and sexy,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I wish I was the dog,” another fan asserted.

The stunner has shared several snaps of herself bikini-clad on the beach recently. On March 3, Daisy shared a smoking-hot snap of herself topless on what appeared to be the same beach as she again held daisies, per The Inquisitr. The snap received more than 307,000 likes.