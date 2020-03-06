Joe Biden Will Pick Hillary Clinton As His Running Mate, Says Conservative Actor

Early Wednesday morning, outspoken conservative actor James Woods expressed his belief that Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden will choose Hillary Clinton as his vice president and running mate, the Washington Examiner reported.

“So I pretty much predicted this,” he tweeted. “It’ll be #Biden and #Hillary as his vice presidential candidate. He will eventually ‘gracefully’ resign as his dementia worsens and… Voila! #MadamePresident at last! (and in case he gets indicted for his Ukraine corruption, she’ll pardon him…”

Woods has been vocal about his criticisms of the Clinton family. After returning from a 10-month Twitter hiatus following a ban for his controversial comments, it wasn’t long before he took aim at the former secretary of state.

“When the only thing separating #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, start writing your will …” he tweeted last month, referring to theories that the Clinton family is behind numerous high-profile deaths.

Although the former senator from New York has yet to officially endorse a candidate, Business Insider reported that she “effectively endorsed” Biden during her Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He has the experience. He knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting,” she said to Fallon.

Clinton also called Biden’s recent success, which began with the South Carolina primary, “very exciting.” According to the former secretary, Biden had “so much energy” in South Carolina, which she believes the state rewarded.

“And then, that kind of set off this momentum. And it carried him,” she said.

.@timkaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 runningmate, endorses @JoeBiden. “It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids. By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience,” Kaine says. “I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/YWlOGm63u8 — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) February 28, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, political and communications consultant Douglas MacKinnon claimed that Clinton is in negotiations to join a Democratic ticket as vice president. He claimed she might join the race at a brokered convention and will join either Biden or Michael Bloomberg, the latter of whom has since dropped out of the race.

During a subsequent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Clinton suggested the likelihood was low of her being on a presidential ticket. However, she acknowledged that she doesn’t ever like to disregard such opportunities entirely and refused to say it would never happen.

As reported by Yahoo News, Rep. Jim Clyburn, who endorsed Biden before his South Carolina comeback, said the former vice president should pick a female for his running mate. Although Clyburn didn’t reveal who he wanted as Biden’s running mate, he did say he would “love” for the individual to be a person of color.

According to exit polls, Clyburn’s endorsement was a key factor in Biden’s massive comeback.