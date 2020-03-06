Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Showcases Enviable Physique In Pink Bikini At The Beach

Bru Luccas is ready for the weekend and the memories she will make to share on Monday, she told her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 6. The Brazilian fitness model paired her caption with a snapshot of herself in a bikini, much to the delight of her fans.

For the photo, Luccas stood on a sandy beach amid wooden polls of a pier that rises up above her. The model faced the camera with one leg slightly lifting toward the leg, in a pose that engaged the muscles of her core. Her face was turned to the left as she smiled big for the photo with her gaze toward the ground.

In her left hand, Luccas held a bottle of Purple Tree, a brand that makes multivitamin pills that claim to help prevent hangovers.

The South American beauty sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bubblegum pink tone that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. Her bikini top featured two squares that resembled curtains attached to two horizontal straps. The top ones tied around the model’s neck while the other one tied on the back. The triangles created a small in the middle of her chest that showed off quite a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, Luccas had on a pair of string bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. The tiny bottoms sat higher on her sides and lower on the front, accentuating the model’s full, wide hips. They also contrasted her lower body with her itty bitty waist. According to the tag she added to the photo, her bikini was from Posh Mia.

Luccas wore her blond highlighted hair swept over to right. Her straight hair fell over her right shoulder as the model used her hand to keep it away from her face. Luccas wore little to no makeup, choosing to embrace her natural look and beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 71,700 likes and upwards of 400 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to rave about Luccas’s beauty and to express their admiration for her. Fans left messages in a host of languages, including her native Portuguese, English and Spanish.

“So beautiful!” one user wrote, trailing the words with different pink hearts and a fire emoji.

“What a beauty!!” replied another one, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Happy Friday,” a third user wished her.