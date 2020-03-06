Sexy Model Brooklyn Millard Treats Herself To A Spa Day In A Blue String Bikini

Brooklyn Millard took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to share yet another bikini post with her loyal followers. The model flashed all of her curves in the upload as she spent a day at the spa.

Brooklyn opted for a royal blue string bikini that tied behind her neck and around her back while flaunting her ample bust and toned arms. The thong bottoms laced around the blond bombshell’s curvy hips and put her round booty in the spotlight. Her tiny waist and lean legs were also on display in the shot.

In the first photo, Brooke posed with her backside to the camera as she reached up to touch a white wall in front of her while she looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face. The second shot featured the model in a similar pose, but this time she was indoors. A large couch with fluffy pillows can be seen in the background.

Brooklyn’s long, golden locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a voluminous ponytail behind her head. She decided to leave her bangs loose to frame her face.

The model sported a natural makeup look for the update, as she rocked a fresh face complete with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush, as well as nude lips. The application also included defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, and thick lashes.

In the caption, Brooke raved to her fans about the gorgeous spa. The model’s 538,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the snaps, clicking the like button over 10,000 times and leaving more than 300 comments in less than an hour after it was published to her account.

Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn’s fans raved over the sexy photo, filling the comments section with praise for her bikini body.

“You look beautiful in that blue bikini,” one fan gushed.

“You are what dreams are made from,” another added.

“Still wondering how you’re so perfect,” a third social media user remarked.

“Just when I thought I’ve seen the best pic! POW! Another one pops up,” stated a fourth person.

It’s no secret that the model is unafraid to showcase her enviable curves on social media, and often does so in skimpy bathing suits. Fans have come to expect revealing photos from her nearly every day of the week.

Just yesterday, it was a white string bikini that got the pulses of Brooklyn Millard’s fans racing when she uploaded a photo. To date, that snap has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 850 comments.