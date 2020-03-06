Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini In Sizzling Beach Snap

Blond beauty Hannah Palmer proved that she knows how to keep fans on their toes with a steamy bikini snap shared to Instagram on Friday. The sizzling blonde put on a tantalizing display in a teeny string two-piece, spilling out of the bottom of her minuscule top. The gorgeous model flashed quite a bit of her buxom curves, striking a sultry pose that emphasized her hourglass frame.

The post was a fresh update from the stunner’s sun-kissed vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and showed Hannah posing on the beach. The 21-year-old hottie was snapped next to a wooden pier and had her back at the turquoise sea. Although the background was blurred, its still gave fans a taste of the tropical atmosphere that has marked the model’s extended getaway on the Caribbean shores — as seen in her many social media uploads — alluding to a breathtaking scenery.

Hannah was wearing a chic tie-dye bikini in vibrant purple-and-white colors that beautifully complemented her skin tone and golden locks. Her bathing suit consisted of a halterneck top and minuscule low-waist, high-cut bottoms, and perfectly showcased her enviable physique. The model showed off her toned midriff and sculpted waistline as she stretched her body, lifting up her arms and coquettishly tousling her mane with her hands. The bombshell flaunted her chiseled tummy in the scoop bikini, and showcased her round hips and firm thighs. Her low-cut top exposed her abundant cleavage and appeared to be a tad too small for her generous curves, showing plenty of underboob and sideboob.

The stunning blonde wore her lavish tresses swept to the side and styled in sumptuous waves that brushed over her shoulders in an unruly fashion. She teamed up the seductive beach-babe look with a stylish glam that included a pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and cheeks. She wore a lush rose-pink shade on her full lips and accentuated her stirring hazel eyes with a bit of mascara. Fans could also notice that the model was sporting a sexy tan, for which Hannah credited celebrity spray-tan artist Tanvious with a tag on her photo.

The babe playfully captioned the snap with a pair of purple- and white-heart emoji, which appeared to mirror the color of her eye-popping bikini. The shot made waves among her numerous admirers and was rewarded with more than 7,500 likes in the first 10 minutes of having been posted. In the space of one hour, the pic went on to amass 26,100-plus likes and close to 370 comments, as fans couldn’t help but gush over the smoking-hot look.

Among the people who chimed in on Hannah post was Playboy bombshell Rachel Cook, who commented, “Ohhhh this color!”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” read a second message, trailed by four purple-heart emoji.

“Incredible Beauty,” agreed a third fan, adding three fire emoji.

“Love this suit!!!” a fourth person praised the fashionable bikini look, ending with a long string of purple-heart emoji.