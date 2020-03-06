‘The Real’ Host Loni Love Gets Slammed Online For Saying Black Women Don’t Eat Properly

Loni Love is in hot water after a recent comment she made pertaining to the health of black women on The Real.

The daytime talk show — which is hosted by Love, Tamera Mowry-Housely, Amanda Seales, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton — is known for its discussions pertaining to women of color. In a recent episode of the show, Rolling Out reports that Love decided to share her findings since joining Weight Watchers. The daytime host reportedly signed on with the brand as one of its latest ambassadors.

In the segment, Love was joined by her co-hosts as she shared some Weight Watchers items, such as turkey bacon, salmon and ice cream. Love then explained that, with Weight Watchers, the goal of the plan is to eat foods that add up to 36 total points per day. Each of the hosts then guessed how much each of the foods was worth, points-wise.

The outlet shared that none of the hosts’ guesses were more than 36 points, which reportedly upset Love. The comedian was seen sobbing on camera as she explained that, prior to her fame, she didn’t know how to monitor her food intake. She also shared that sentiment is specifically a common issue among black women.

“Let me tell y’all, I did not know how to eat,” Love said through her tears. “Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but a lot of women in the African American community, we don’t know how to eat because we grew up that way.”

The Soul Plane actress then applauded Weight Watchers for the role she feels the brand is playing in the black community. She said that the company has been doing its best to provide healthy options for her “brothers and sisters.” Love also said it was important for her to use her platform to inform her audience about the company’s various food options.

Although Love intended to use the segment to educate the show’s audience, many took offense with her comments. Twitter users shared that Love’s opinions weren’t representative of all black women and what they decide to put in their bodies.

“I hate how Loni Love speaks in broad sweeping statements about Black people & it’s always half-wrong and fulla s**t. Everyday Black people are not stupid. We know how to eat. Talk about ACCESS. Talk about the sickly produce at stores in Blk communities,” one person tweeted.

“She needs to stop making her struggles a general Black people struggle,” another user shared.