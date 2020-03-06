Natalia Garibotto Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Bikini Top In New Poolside Photos

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page today and treated her two million followers to a sexy two-photo update, one which became an instant hit. The stunner rocked a black bikini set from Fashion Nova.

The Bang Energy model wore a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit that showcased her killer figure. The top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her decolletage, as well as gold-colored chains as straps that went over her shoulders. Natalia wore matching bikini bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips and taut stomach. The gold chains acting as straps clung to her slim waist. Apart from her upper body, her lean thighs were also on display.

In the first photo, Natalia lounged poolside, sitting on an outdoor sofa. She looked to the side as she tugged at her bikini top with her thumb — teasing her fans. In the next snap, the model leaned forward and playfully stuck her tongue out to the camera. From her pose, an ample amount of cleavage was seen, not that fans were complaining.

The 27-year-old bombshell wore her long, highlighted locks down and straight with a heavy side part. She sported a pair of dainty stud earrings and a gold choker necklace as her only accessories.

Natalia wore a full makeup look that consisted of matte foundation, sculpted eyebrows, and several coats of mascara. She completed her look by applying nude-colored lipstick on her lips.

The Miami-based model did not use a geotag with the post, so the exact location of the picture is not known. The caption contained a short line from Nicki Minaj’s song, “Only.” She tagged Fashion Nova in the post and the photo.

Within only an hour of posting, the latest update has massed close to 49,000 likes and over 350 comments. Countless fans flocked to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments to Natalia for her stunning looks, while others raved about her gorgeous body. Other followers opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“You know it’s going to be a good day when you wake up, and this is the first thing you see on your phone,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji.

“You look unbelievably beautiful and gorgeous! No words to describe your beauty, just love,” an admirer wrote.

“The whole package,” fellow Miami model Yaslen Clemente chimed in.

“You’re an absolute Goddess. Your body is second to none,” a fourth social media user added.