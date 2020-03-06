Olivia Jade Rocks Crop Top & Daisy Dukes In Latest Instagram Snap

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giuliani, looked smoking hot in her latest social media share. On Friday, the beauty updated her Instagram account with a snap that saw her rocking a sexy crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Olivia, who left social media for several months after news broke that her mother was involved with the college-cheating scandal last year, has been updating her Instagram account with occasional photos of what’s been going on in her life since then.

Her latest post saw her looking cute and sexy for what might have been a costume party. The fashion vlogger’s crop top was a light brown color that was tied in between her breasts, revealing a bit of her cleavage and her taut abs. She paired the top with a skimpy Daisy Dukes and tan cowboy boots. She also sported a tan suede jacket and a straw cowboy hat.

Olivia’s update was a collection of two pictures that showed her in her chic outfit. She was standing outside on what appeared to be a patio near a tall hedgerow under a string of bright lights.

The first snap caught the star as she held her arms out to her sides with a huge smile on her face. She posed with one leg forward as the jacket fell loosely around her elbows. The pose put her toned thighs on display.

The second image was sillier to the first, except her pose was slightly different. The camera captured her with her arms down appearing to be laughing and perhaps taking a step toward the camera.

Olivia wore her hair in loose curls over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup. She accessorized the outfit with a dainty chain necklace and several rings. She also wore a blue polish on her nails.

In the post, she mentioned loving a costume party, but did not mention any other details.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 67,000 within an hour of going live.

Many of her fans poured on the compliments after seeing her in the outfit.

“Omg how cute are you,” one fan wrote.

“I love it!” said a second Instagram user.

“Love u [sic] sexy cowgirl,” a third admirer told her.

Not too long ago, Olivia showed off her sense of style when she snapped a selfie that saw her looking sophisticated in a black turtleneck and a pair of jeans.