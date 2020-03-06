Latina Stunner Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Tropical Bikini In Sexy New Video

Yaslen Clemente showed off her incredible physique on Friday, March 6, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sexy update of herself in a bikini.

The Latina bombshell teased her 1.5 million Instagram followers by posting a video in which promoted a drink by Bang Energy, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. Clemente, who is Cuban American, could be seen striking a series of different poses in front of the camera. The 22-year-old model appeared to be shooting the clip near the pool of a building, though the model did not include a geotag to indicate where she was.

Midway through the video, Clemente twirled before grabbing Bang Energy’s Mango Bango drink, indicating this is what she was promoting in this post.

Clemente rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a tropical print of red and pink flowers, macaws and other jungle-inspired items against a mint green background that created leaf patterns. The bikini top featured a bodice with rounded-top cups that connected in the middle via three thin straps. Attached to the entire length of the main bodice was a series of straps that ran toward the neck, attaching to another strap that went around Clemente’s neck.

Clemente teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with a double string strap on either side. The straps sat high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her wide hips and small waist. The bikini also boasted a thong bottom, which could be seen toward the end of the video.

In her caption, the model indicated that her swimsuit is from Meg Liz Swim. A quick look on the brand’s website showed that this style is called Polly and sells for $176.

The model wore her blond, highlighted hair swept over to the right and styled down. Her straight strands cascaded down to her shoulders. Clemente wore black liner and mascara, which made the hazel eyes stand out.

In just a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 26,800 times, garnering over 6,900 likes and upwards of 145 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Clemente’s physique and beauty, adding a host of compliments and emoji.

“I could watch this all day,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Can you please stop being perfect,” replied another user.

“I have the biggest girl crush on you,” a third fan chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.