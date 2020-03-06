Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Flawless Figure In Barely There Thong And Graphic T-Shirt

Internet sensation Mathilde Tantot stunned fans on social media after she posted a series of photos that showcased her insane physique on Friday, March 6. The blond bombshell — who is of French and Persian descent — shared the revealing post on her Instagram account with her 4.9 million followers and it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 25-year-old model, who is most famously known for being an Instagram star, photographed herself in various sexy poses for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. She wore a barely there thong and a graphic t-shirt in the post.

Mathilde’s top, which appeared to be made out of a cotton material and was dark blue and gray in color, seemed to be quite large on the beauty. It featured red Chinese characters and an East Asian dragon cartoon. In one of the photos, the model rocked the shirt as a crop top as she lifted the garment up to her mouth and bit it in a move that exposed major cleavage and underboob.

The social media star paired the t-shirt with a tiny matching thong, which was high-waisted and also looked to be made out of cotton. The revealing underwear left practically nothing to the imagination, as it displayed all of Mathilde’s curvy hips and derrière, which she popped out in all of the photos.

Mathilde finished the casual but intimate look with a pair of athletic white Nike socks that featured a black swoosh and black stripes.

The beauty, who hid her face in all of the selfies as she posed on top of her bathtub, indicated that the t-shirt and intimates were from fast-fashion internet brand Fashion Nova, who she is partnered with.

Mathilde joked in her caption that the photos were a visual depiction of her “doing absolutely nothing in the morning.”

The sizzling snaps were met with instantaneous approval from Mathilde’s fans and amassed more than 131,000 likes in the half-hour since going live. The post additionally garnered more than 400 comments from fans who wished to vocalize their reactions.

“Best girl out there,” one user commented.

“Baby don’t die, socks on a bathtub are dangerous,” another worried fan added.

“Please be my wife,” asked a third admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

The model’s revealing shots came just two days after she shared another post of her pert booty on March 4. Mathilde sent her fans’ hearts racing when she sported a tiny white, high-waisted thong while doing laundry, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 560,000 likes.