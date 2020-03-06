‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Reins Her ‘Stallion’ In For A Kiss, Bill Betrays Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 9 promise an exciting twist when “Brill” makes a comeback. After a couple of years apart, it seems as if Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) won’t be able to deny their feelings anymore, per TV Guide. But how will Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) feel about being dumped again?

On Monday, Brooke and Bill will find themselves in an unexpected situation and in each other’s arms. Of course, they won’t be able to contain their desire for each other any longer and they will kiss passionately. It seems as if the flame between the former married couple has not died and that they still are attracted to each other. The only problem is that they’re both in committed relationships with other people.

Brooke is married to Ridge and they are trying to work through some issues. They have been at loggerheads for a long time because Brooke cannot stand Ridge’s son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). In fact, they were on the brink of divorce and had already signed the papers before they decided to give their marriage another chance. But their marriage still remains on shaky ground as they struggle to piece their relationship back together again.

Bill is engaged to Katie. They decided not to leap into marriage because Bill has left Katie for Brooke before. This is certainly not the first time that Brooke moves in on her sister’s man. “Batie” fans will be disappointed because it seemed as if Bill had turned over a new leaf and was being faithful to Katie. He seemed to be committed to her and had even passed her loyalty test when she sent Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to seduce him. Katie’s worst fears will be realized if Bill dumps her for Brooke again.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Brooke and Bill’s kiss will come as a surprise to them both. They thought that what they had between them was over. Even though Bill flirted with the idea of getting back together with Brooke briefly last year, she remained true to her husband. However, Brooke is no longer convinced that Ridge is only interested in her. After all, he shared a few kisses with Shauna in the recent past.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke and Bill will have an awkward conversation after they lock lips. Of course, they will state that they don’t want to hurt Katie or Ridge, but it’s only a matter of time before they do exactly that.