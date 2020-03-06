Joe Biden Appears To Forget Barack Obama’s Name On Multiple Occasions In Video Compilation

An alarming thread was posted to Twitter on Thursday that shows former Vice President Joe Biden forgetting former President Barack Obama‘s name, as reported by RedState.

“By the way, are you gonna stick with President on the following, President [pause], the last guy, on this issue?” Biden said in the first video, which was posted by GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest.

“Because they invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of it called Crimea,” Biden said during the second video. “He’s saying that it was President [long pause] my boss. It was his fault.”

In the third video, Biden spoke about his role in passing Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, also known as the assault weapon ban, while chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He appeared to refer to George W. Bush — not Obama — as the “last president.”

Biden’s campaign is known for its gaffes. As reported by The New York Post, Biden recently mistook his wife for his sister at a campaign event. He also recently referred to Fox News host Chris Wallace as “Chuck,” which he claims was a reference to to NBC’s Chuck Todd, who he allegedly interviewed just before.

According to Matt Stoller, Research Director at American Economic Liberties Project, Democratic insiders are well aware of Biden’s “cognitive decline issues” and “joke about it.”

“They just don’t care,” he tweeted.

Joe Biden genuinely has dementia and that’s not at all funny. It’s sad and he needs help and to not be exploited by a corrupt establishment looking to hold on to power by any means necessary. https://t.co/APBqfDOwTy — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 5, 2020

While some believe Biden is experiencing cognitive decline and point to past videos where he appears to speak much clearer, others note his lifelong stutter.

As The Inquisitr reported, a group of mental health professionals claimed that Donald Trump‘s mental state is the real danger. Bandy Lee, a Yale School of Medicine psychiatrist who frequently sounds the alarm on the president’s mental state, claimed in a recent Medium article that Biden’s “stumbled words” are not the same as the warning signs Trump has exhibited.

In the article, Lee said she has been pressed to release a mental health report on Biden. According to Lee, she does not make such diagnoses without examination and suggested she would only do so in the case of evidence of “profound danger” to the health and well being of the public.

“Biden has not risen to this threshold,” she said.

Biden recently made a massive comeback during Super Tuesday and regained his frontrunner status. As of now, Biden has 643 delegates, and Bernie Sanders has 566. Outside of the pair, only Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race with 2 delegates.