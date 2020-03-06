Ellen Pompeo Defends ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Writers And Says Alex Karev’s Exit Was The ‘Best Possible Storyline’

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is standing with the show’s writers following backlash over Alex Karev’s exit.

The Grey’s Anatomy fandom said goodbye to one of its beloved characters on Thursday. In the farewell episode to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), the pediatric surgeon left Grey Sloan Memorial, Seattle, his friends, including bestie Meredith Grey (Pompeo), and wife Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) behind. After weeks of losing contact with everyone in Seattle, Karev left several letters to his loved ones and revealed that he left to be in Kansas with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and his two children she had secretly had years prior.

The wrap-up to Alex’s storyline didn’t sit well with many longtime fans of Grey’s. Many of the show’s viewers took to social media to blame the show’s writers. They also critiqued how the show had changed since its creator, Shonda Rhimes, stepped down as its showrunner several years ago.

Since Alex’s farewell episode premiered, the show’s cast members have remained mum about the episode. Pompeo decided to break her silence about the episode on Instagram on Friday. The show’s leading lady reposted a video of several “Merlex” moments that took place during the show’s 16 seasons. According to Hollywood Life, Pompeo felt that the ending was a great way to wrap up the character’s storyline. She said she felt it was a way for the show to return to some of the storylines that fans have enjoyed over the years. She also thanked the show’s fans for remaining with the series, as many of them have watched since it premiered in 2005.

“I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids… it shows us what we are made of, how strong we really are, and let’s face it… without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life,” Pompeo wrote. “Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send-off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing.”

Pompeo was one of the first cast members to speak about Chambers’ exit from the series back in January. She placed a broken heart emoji on Twitter after she reposted a report about him leaving the cast. Chambers leaving the show means that she is one of the few remaining cast members left on the ABC hit. Fellow Grey’s characters Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) are also still on the show.