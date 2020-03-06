‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Derriere In Backless Daisy Dukes

Lauren Drain took to Instagram earlier today to share a short video clip while clad in an insanely sexy outfit, one that included backless Daisy Dukes. As those who follow the model on the platform are well aware, Drain has been promoting her fitness program over the past few weeks, showing off her body in many sexy swimsuits. Today, the former nurse opted to flaunt her figure in something slightly different — but just as sexy.

In the short video, the Las Vegas resident was all smiles, looking into the mirror and holding her phone in front of her. Her beautiful blond mane was styled in loose waves, and she sported a gorgeous application of makeup that consisted of eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. Yet, it was her smoking-hot body that seemed to capture the most attention.

In addition to a yellow crop top that showcased plenty of underboob, Drain rocked a pair of incredibly small Daisy Dukes that barely even covered her thighs. The model’s beautifully toned legs were on display, and when she turned around, she gave fans a glimpse at her bronzed backside.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that this was a throwback, noting that the content had been created at a time when she didn’t think she was good enough — or fit enough.

The short clip has only been live for less than an hour, but it’s earned the fitness coach a ton of attention from loyal fans, racking up over 4,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Many Instagram users commented on the update to rave over her beautiful figure, while countless others simply chimed in with flame and heart emoji. A few more fans touched on the caption, thanking her for the motivation.

“Well you looked beautiful then and you look beautiful now. You are a very positive role model please never forget that,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You looked amazing and you STILL look amazing!!!” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“And what naughtiness were you about to get into with those cheekless shorts?! Haha! You’re a bombshell. Both then and now!” another admirer added alongside a few flame emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Drain had dropped jaws in another provocative look in order to promote her Spring Challenge. For that update, she rocked lacy red lingerie that barely covered her body. Said photo also garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.