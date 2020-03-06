Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Sheer Lacy Bodysuit And Tiny Daisy Dukes In Throwback Photo Shared By ‘Maxim’

Hailey Baldwin was featured in a throwback photo shared by Maxim on its verified Instagram page in which she model sizzled in a sheer bodysuit and tiny shorts that showcased her slender figure.

The magazine posted a snapshot from Baldwin’s 2017 photo shoot, when she was featured on the cover of Maxim‘s June/July issue. For this particular photo, Baldwin leaned against white tiled wall near an open door. She had one leg in front of the other, creating a diagonal line between her lower body and torso. She completed her pose by crossing her left arm in front of her stomach and bending the other one next to her body.

The photo shoot was shot in Paris, France, by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as Maxim revealed in the caption and geotag.

Baldwin rocked a white bodysuit with a lace top that created a series of flower detail on her chest. The part around her stomach was completely see-through, showcasing her slender midsection and small waist. The teddy included two thin straps that went over the 23-year-old model’s shoulders, while a plunging neckline dipped to Baldwin’s sternum, leaving her cleavage on display.

The Drop the Mic presenter teamed her bodysuit with a pair of tiny denim shorts that sat just below her bellybutton. The Daisy Dukes were rolled up at the hems, leaving the white squares of the pockets visible against her thighs. The shorts included a shimmery pink belt-like detail through the loops.

According to the website Fashion Gone Rogue, Baldwin sported a La Perla bodysuit and shorts by Alexandre Vauthier.

Baldwin wore her honey blond hair in a sophisticated updo that created a crown at the top of her hair, while the bangs were down and swept across her forehead to her right. Her hair was the work of Sebastien Bascle, according to tag in the caption. The model accessorized her look with just a pair brown hoop earrings. Her makeup was in neutral color, with a dash of black liner and mascara and a nude shade on her lips. A bit of blush helped to highlight her high cheekbones, accentuating the overall structure of her face.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photo attracted more than 2,200 likes, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform used the occasion to praise Baldwin’s beauty in the comments section, leaving compliments and emoji.

“Incredible,” one user simple wrote, trailing the word with a red heart emoji.