Janet Jackson Wears Latex Thigh-High Boots & Colorful Gown For Latest Instagram Upload

For Janet Jackson’s latest Instagram upload, the music icon is proving that she knows how to rock a killer outfit.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved ruffly gown that had a white, red, and blue pattern all over that looked like wet paint that had been splashed onto the item of clothing. Jackson paired the ensemble with brown latex thigh-high boots and accessorized herself with a gold bracelet and small dangling earrings. She put on a large hat and sported her red curly hair tied back. Jackson applied a bold red lip and appeared to have black mascara on.

In the photo, she was captured sitting down. Jackson raised one leg forward and rested her elbow on her knee. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress looked over to her left and looked very elegant. The large hat covered one eye but that didn’t ruin the aesthetically pleasing photo in the slightest. Jackson oozed glamour while she posed in front of a vintage fireplace and wooden basket.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper did a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and wore this ensemble for an issue last year.

For her caption, Jackson put Thank God It’s Friday via the hashtag TGIF, adding the black love heart and diamond emoji, which is a reference to her upcoming album, Black Diamond.

She geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was in the world when sharing the pic.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Beautiful pic sis! I love that whole look!” one user wrote.

“A look! Why are you so gorgeous queen?!” another shared.

“Shoe game has ALWAYS been on point!” remarked a third fan.

“Everything about this picture is so right,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes and flame emoji.

Jackson is no stranger to impressing fans with her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Miss You Much” entertainer nailed an all-black ensemble that consisted of a long fur coat, a turtleneck sweater, and tight-fitted pants. She sported half her long dark braided hair in a ponytail and left the rest down. She accessorized with rectangular gold hoop earrings and numerous rings while applying a bold glossy red lip and shimmery gold eye shadow. For the caption, she applied the same two emoji to promote her upcoming record.