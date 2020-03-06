‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Two Brides, ‘Brill’ And Karma

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 9 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be in for the surprise of his life when his plan unravels before his eyes. It seems as if the designer will get finally get what’s coming to him, per TV Guide, and that at his own wedding.

Monday, March 9 – Bill & Brooke Kiss Passionately

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will rekindle the flame when they find themselves in each other’s arms. Although Brooke is still married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Bill is engaged to Brooke’s sister, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), they will give in to their lustful desires and kiss passionately. It seems as if “Brill” may make a comeback this year and that Ridge and Katie’s hearts may be broken.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will approach Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and make a full confession. After telling Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth about their kiss, Steffy will turn to Hope. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope will be disappointed that Steffy allowed her brother to use her. However, this will only make her want to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) at all costs.

Tuesday, March 10 – Steffy, Hope, And Liam Make Plans Of Revenge

Hope, Liam, and Steffy will come up with a plan to give Thomas a taste of his own medicine. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that this time around, they will be the ones pulling the puppet strings. They will also find a way to keep Douglas safe.

After locking lips, Brooke and Bill will talk about what they just shared. They will also discuss their relationships with Ridge and Katie.

Wednesday, March 11 – Will Zoe See The Light?

Brooke and Steffy will talk to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to try to convince her that Thomas is only manipulating her to get to Hope. But will she believe what they are trying to tell her?

Liam and Hope put their plan in action at Thomas and Zoe’s wedding. The soap opera spoilers tease that they will have more than one surprise up their sleeves.

Thursday, March 12 – Douglas Melts Down At Ceremony

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease indicate that Douglas will have a meltdown mid-ceremony. However, Zoe will urge Thomas to continue with their vows.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will interrupt Bill’s daydream about Brooke. The media mogul will then vent about Thomas who hasn’t changed at all.

Friday, March 13 – Hope’s Bridal Surprise

Hope will follow Douglas to his room after the little boy melts down at the wedding. She will then re-emerge and surprise everyone with her entry. It seems as if Thomas will need to deal with karma and two brides.

Bill will let Wyatt know that he still doesn’t think that Ridge deserves Brooke.