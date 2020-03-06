‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Hannah Ann Sluss Is Feeling Emotional During Final Date With Peter Weber

Peter Weber kept Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett after his overnights on The Bachelor and spoilers tease that the last dates will be intensely emotional. A new sneak peek showcasing some of Peter and Hannah Ann’s last moments together before the final rose ceremony has emerged and it looks as if she’ll be struggling quite a bit.

The new preview for the two-night finale comes from Entertainment Weekly. It shows snippets of Hannah Ann and Peter’s last-chance date along with some glimpses into her thoughts when she’s just on her own.

The Bachelor spoilers share that Hannah Ann will admit that she is entirely committed and ready with no doubts about moving forward with Peter. She tells him that the love she has for him is truly different from what she’s ever experienced before.

Hannah Ann says he’s given her the truest and strongest love she’s ever felt and she adds that she has no confusion about him. While spending time with him, she’ll tell Peter that she loves how she is around him.

“When I voice how I feel about you, I’m just speaking from my heart. I would never want you to do something out of any other reason than truly just choosing me,” Hannah Ann tells Peter.

It seems that Hannah Ann is hoping for some reassurance from Peter at this point. Unfortunately, it looks like she doesn’t get what she is seeking in this emotionally-charged moment.

Peter tells Hannah Ann that he’s never questioned where her heart has been in any of this. The Bachelor spoilers reveal that after that, he tells her that his heart is being pulled in two different directions, obviously an acknowledgment that he’s still feeling very strongly for Madison too.

With this, Hannah Ann sniffles and wipes a tear away from her eye. She admits to Peter that this isn’t the kind of thing she wants to hear and Peter appears to be a bit perplexed as he looks at her while she says this.

It seems that Hannah Ann was hoping to hear Peter reassure her and share something reflecting he feels the same way for her. Of course, at this point, he isn’t exactly supposed to do that. Rather, he’s supposed to wait for his final rose ceremony to fully reveal his love for whichever lady he chooses.

The Bachelor spoilers for the ending of Peter’s season suggest that Hannah Ann may face even more difficult moments with him before this is over. There are still some questions and unknowns about how things play out during next week’s two-night finale, but this sneak peek suggests that there will be a lot of tears flowing.