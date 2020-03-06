Kylie Jenner Gets Accused Of Trying To Rip Off Beyonce After Her Latest Instagram Update

Kylie Jenner is being compared to Beyonce after posting several photos on her Instagram page.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for changing up her hair from time to time. Over the past few weeks, Stormi Webster’s mom has been rocking honey blond locks in multiple Instagram photos. Her recent photos, however, show that she may have been heavily inspired by Queen Bey. In the two posts Jenner shared on Thursday, she is posing in a green, leopard dress that stops at her feet. The curve-hugging dress also has a small hood that is placed on Jenner’s head. The reality star has her blond tresses styled in a center part, and her makeup is a matte look with brown lipstick and eye shadow.

According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner’s latest look was noticed by several of Beyonce’s fans. The outlet reports that some fans accused Jenner of ripping off one of Beyonce’s looks from 2013. At that time, the Grammy winner wore a green, leopard dress when she performed at the V Festival. In a photo obtained by the publication, Beyonce is rocking a blond bob and the dress has sequins. However, the slight similarity was enough to accuse Jenner of attempting to look like the “Sorry” songstress.

In addition to what Jenner is wearing, fans also noticed that she her hair and makeup were similar to Beyonce’s latest look. Some Twitter users even added side-by-side images of Jenner’s Instagram look and Beyonce rocking an eerily similar hairstyle in the past. Many decided to voice their opinions about Jenner’s look on Twitter.

“Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that Beyonce smh,” one user tweeted about Jenner.

“Give Beyoncé back her wig right now,” another non-fan tweeted directly to Jenner.

Other users felt that Jenner wasn’t trying to look like Beyonce at all. They felt that, instead of Bey, Jenner may have been channeling her big sister, Khloe Kardashian. The Revenge Body star is known for rocking blond hair, as well as colorful clothing. The majority of the commenters, however, felt that Jenner was clearly copying Beyonce, which is something many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been accused of doing in the past.

“Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?” one commenter asked.

“Does the Kardashian family go through phases of copycatting Beyonce’s entire face and body??? STOP BUYING OTHER PEOPLE’S FACES AND BODIES!!!” another Twitter user demanded.

Jenner has yet to address the comments regarding her posts.