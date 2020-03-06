Fewer Than 1,900 Americans Tested For Coronavirus, ‘Atlantic’ Reports, Virus Now Found In Digestive Tract

A blockbuster new report by 'Atlantic Monthly' magazine has found that shockingly few Americans have been tested for coronavirus, creating new uncertainty about the disease.

As the United States death toll from coronavirus rose to 14 on Friday, with the total confirmed cases now topping 225, a new investigative report by The Atlantic Monthly finds that very few Americans have been tested for the deadly disease. In a survey of dozens of officials across all 50 states, The Atlantic verified only 1,895 coronavirus tests that have actually been carried out in the country.

Saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “got this right” with previous outbreaks such as the 2009 H1N1 flu virus pandemic and the Zika virus epidemic of 2015 and 2016, the CDC’s former director, Thomas Frieden, told the magazine, “I don’t know what went wrong this time.”

Also on Friday, researchers in China — where the outbreak seemingly originated and which has been hit much harder by coronavirus than any other country — said that tests should now include fecal stool samples. According to a report by the medical site Gastroenterology and Endoscopy News, the disease has now been found to infect the digestive tracts of victims and is not confined to the respiratory tract.

The study in China found that more than half of patients tested showed evidence of coronavirus in fecal samples — and about one in four showed the virus in their stool even after respiratory tests proved negative.

Microscopic view of the coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. CDC / Getty Images

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has reportedly overseen deep cuts to the CDC and other government agencies set up to prevent and respond to new outbreaks and epidemics, according to an overview of Trump administration health policies by Mother Jones magazine.

In 2018, the Trump administration slashed 80 percent of CDC funding for fighting global pandemics. Last October, Trump ended the “Predict” program, a scientific research project that studied how diseases are transmitted from animals into the human population. Experts suspect that the coronavirus may have originated in bats.

The program ended by Trump was started by President George W. Bush and expanded under the Barack Obama administration until Trump cut it off last year. According to Mother Jones, the “Predict” program discovered more than 1,000 new viruses, including one strain of the deadly Ebola virus.

As of earlier this week, South Korea — a country whose population is about one-sixth the size of the U.S. population — had reportedly carried out 65,000 coronavirus tests.

Many European countries have also been testing for the virus at a much higher rate than the United States, according to Mother Jones. The United Kingdom has carried out about 14,000 tests, and the Canadian province of Ontario alone has tested more than 1,100 people for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, who was named by Trump to lead the nation’s coronavirus response, said that “roughly 1.5 million tests” would be made available this week.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said that “by the end of this week, close to a million tests will be able to be performed,” as quoted by The Atlantic.

Even with ramped-up testing capabilities, local officials could test at most “several thousand people a day,” the magazine reported — well short of the hundreds of thousands promised by the Trump administration.