Curvy Fitness Model Mia Sand Shows Off Figure In Sports Bra And Leggings

Mia Sand shared a new update with her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Friday, March 6, in which she flaunted her curves in a workout set.

The Danish fitness model took to the social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself striking confident poses outdoors. In the first, Sand leaning her right body against a cinder structure. She placed on arm against the wall while taking the other to her waist. The curvy model turned her head to the left, directing her gaze toward the horizon at a point outside of the frame.

The second photo showed Sand facing the camera with her back the wall. The model bent her upper body forward as she placed one foot against the structure behind her. The Scandinavian beauty lifted her head to look at the camera, smiling bright and big at the onlooker. According to the geotag she paired with her post, Sand posed for the shots at Amager Strandpark, a seaside public park in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sand rocked a two-piece workout set in a deep purple shade that contrasted with the gray toned of the picture. On her upper body, she had on a long-sleeved crop top that left her stomach visible. The top boasted a fishnet-like detail near the neckline.

Sand teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sat just below her bellybutton. The pants featured the same see-through details on the thighs, adding texture to the set. While Sand didn’t include a geotag to reveal where the set is from, the logo indicates it is from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

In her caption, Sand cautioned her fans against uncertified online fitness trainers. She penned a lengthy message about the “industry of illusion,” stating that most people believe that if someone looks good and in shape, they must know what they’re doing. She advised her followers to ask for their certifications and qualifications.

In just an hour of being published, the photos garnered more than 19,100 likes and upwards of 285 comments, proving to be popular with her following. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to thank her for her caption.

“We are on the same page, paragraph, sentence on this,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of emoji.

“[B]eautiful girl and smiling face,” said another fan, including a red heart and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Sand recently underwent a lipo surgery, and she has been sharing her progress with her Instagram fans.