Greek Beauty Amanda Trivizas Nearly Falls Out Of Bikini Top In Latest Snap

Model Amanda Trivizas gave her 725,000 Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest update. On Friday, the beauty shared a snap that saw her looking especially hot in a bikini top with a matching jogging set.

Amanda’s outfit was made of red velvet. It consisted of jogging pants and a matching jacket. She wore the jacket open, exposing her chest in a tiny bikini top. The skimpy item appeared to be about a size too small, and it looked her breasts were about to fall right out of it at any moment. The top also flashed plenty of side boob and underboob. The pants were a mid-rise style, showing off a good deal of her flat abs.

The photo captured the model from the front at a slight side angle standing in what appeared to be the lobby of a building. One side of the jacket was tucked in the waistband of the pants, allowing Amanda to flaunt her cleavage with ease. She posed with one leg forward and her back slightly arched, flaunting her toned legs in the snug-fitting joggers. Amanda held the ends of her hair in one hand while carrying a small handbag in the other. The camera caught her looking up with a serious expression on her face.

Amanda wore her hair down. Her makeup included shimmery eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a red shade on her lips and a clear polish on her long nails. She accessorized the chic getup with a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

In the caption, she said the casual outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

A good number of her fans weighed in with their reactions to seeing her in the sexy set.

“Hot damn what a gorgeous smokeshow,” one Instagram user said.

“You look great I can’t stop looking at you,” a second admirer told her.

“That is why i love red because you make it look amazing,” joked a third follower.

“Omggg I’m crying how can a human be THIS beautiful,” a fourth commenter wrote.

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, Amanda is something of a pro. Judging from her Instagram page, one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini, of which she much own dozens. She recently wowed her fans with a snap that caught her wearing a fishnet bikini that left little to the imagination.