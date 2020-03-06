‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis & Nick Are Just Friends Until They’re More

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 6 reveals that Phyllis and Nick are most assuredly just friends until he grabs her hand and kisses her, and then they’re more. Plus, Abby and Chance get into some risky business when they break into Phyllis’s room and wreak havoc, Chelsea puts in a good word for Adam at the Ranch, and things heat up with Theo and Lola.

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) watched Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Summer (Hunter King) kiss. Then she and Summer decided to make some drinks, and they bonded over loving the movie Coyote Ugly. Summer apologized to Lola, and they shared a moment. Theo and Kyle started arguing over arm wrestling, and then Lola drug Theo into the kitchen where they made out. They also planned their first date. Later, they all cuddled up on couches to go to sleep, and Lola looked over at Kyle and Summer as she snuggled with Theo.

At the Ranch, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) weren’t thrilled about staying the night during the storm, and she suggested that Adam put off his confrontation with Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Victor showed up and declared, putting it off didn’t sound like either him or Adam. Chelsea left, and Victor and Adam started talking. However, Chelsea returned with Connor (Judah Mackey), who was scared of the howling wind. Victor and Adam worked to reassure the boy. Later, Chelsea found Victor and told him that his approval means everything to Adam. Victor let her know that he wanted the world for her and Adam.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) kissed a sleeping Chance (Donny Boaz) in the lobby at The Grand Phoenix. He’d fallen asleep after going downstairs to check on things. Then, Chance told Abby he had something else left to do before he could go to bed. She felt it had to do with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Chance wanted Abby to stay out of it, but she ended up figuring out that he’d broken into Phyllis’s room. Chance looked for the recordings that Phyllis has of him and Adam, and Abby destroyed Phyllis’s laptop. Then, they took a shower and enjoyed some adult time in Phyllis’s room.

Finally, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he and Phyllis talked about why they were just friends and wouldn’t go down the relationship path again. Phyllis admitted that she’d been deeply hurt and couldn’t take any more heartbreak. Multiple times they both declared they didn’t work as a couple. Then, when Phyllis walked out of the room, Nick grabbed her hand, and they started kissing and ripping each other’s clothes off.