Blond Beauty Jessica Weaver Tugs At Crop Top While Showing Off Her Tatted Arms

Jessica Weaver took to Instagram earlier today to share a sexy shot that showed her tugging at her top while showing off her tatted arms. The blond bombshell has been dressing in some incredibly hot outfits this week, including a NSFW bra during a hiking trip and a tiny pink string bikini in Orange County. Her latest share also shows off her toned and tanned figure and is the perfect ending to the week.

In the sun-filled shot, the model posed outside on a porch, sitting on a cushioned chair and looking far off into the distance. She rocked a tight matching set that included a knitted white crop top that she playfully tugged at. On her lower half, Weaver sported the matching knit skirt that had a number of buttons running down the middle, flashing a glimpse of her legs. The sleeve of tattoos on the model’s arm was also fully visible in the photo op.

To add to her outfit, Weaver rocked a light brown cowboy hat while wearing her long, blond locks down and straight, falling all the way down her back. In addition, Weaver sported a beautiful application of makeup, including shimmery brown eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the caption of the update, she asked her fans to name the outfit, promising to follow the top three.

In a short time, the photo has racked up over 6,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments as her 8.8 million fans continue to chime in. Some Instagrammers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks spectacular while countless others gushed over her scandalous and sexy outfit. A few more followed her instructions and made a suggestion about the outfit name.

“Lovely lady beautiful woman just stunning,” one fan wrote, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“How about ‘heart attack waiting to happen’ outa curiosity you ever give someone a myocardial infarction just from giving them a hug beautiful?” a second fan wrote.

“Very Nice pic my angel wow,” another follower added in addition to a few heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model dropped jaws in another incredibly hot look while on a hike in Newport Beach, California. The picture was only snapped from her chest to her head, but it left little to the imagination as she nearly busted out of a tiny black tank top and showed off her cleavage for the camera. In the caption, she asked fans what their goals for the month are.