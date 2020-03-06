Aussie Bombshell Casey Costelloe Slays In A Wet Bikini On The Beach: ‘Day Dreaming’

Casey Costelloe slayed in a skimpy bikini at the beach in her latest Instagram photo. The Aussie model published the shot to her feed on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Casey wowed in the dark pink two-piece. The top tied behind her neck and around her back and flaunted her toned arms and ample cleavage. The model also put her flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock hard abs on full display in the suit.

The bikini bottoms rested high on Casey’s curvy hips and clung to her body as she donned the wet swimwear while sitting on a large rock.

The model posed with her knees bent and her arms above her head as she grabbed on to a nearby piece of wood. She tilted her head and stared away from the camera in the shot.

Casey’s long, blond hair was soaking wet and pushed behind her head. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included dramatic eye shadow, black eyeliner, and long lashes that were complimented by her defined brows.

Casey’s bronzed tan gave her a healthy glow, which she accented by wearing pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She finished her glam look with some pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Casey tells her fans that she was day dreaming when the photo was snapped. She also tagged her location as North Bondi.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 781,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the racy pic. The post has collected more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments in less than 24 hours since its upload.

“Wonderful image beautiful,” one of Casey’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I still can’t believe how much Beauty and Sensuality you have Casey, and without a doubt your body is getting more and more Stunning everyday that happens,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Looking in great shape Casey,” a third social media user told the model.

“What a hottie you are very nice,” a fourth comment read.

While the model’s fans have come to expect to see her showing off her chiseled curves in scanty swimwear, she often poses in other outfits as well. However, it’s her bikini shots that seem to garner the most attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey stunned fans earlier this week when she looked like an island goddess in a yellow bikini with a pink flower in her hair. To date, that post has accumulated over 16,000 likes and more than 400 comments.