‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Blossoming Romances Hit Awkward Moments

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are some light-hearted, awkwardly romantic moments coming with Friday’s episode. Things have been pretty serious all across Port Charles this week with Taggert’s death and the stunning fallout, and that will continue throughout this March 6 show. However, fans will see some scenes during the March 6 episode showcasing Alexis and Neil as well as Jax and Nina too.

The sneak peek for Friday’s show posted on Twitter shows that Alexis and Neil will cross paths while they’re both out somewhere in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers appear to signal that he will start to make a quick exit, but Alexis will ask him to stay.

As fans know, Neil and Alexis are supposed to be keeping their distance from one another right now. Their growing romance had to be put on hold after he was hit with a threat of a suspended license due to getting involved with her. Despite that, it’s clear they are both having a hard time keeping things platonic.

According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Alexis won’t be able to control herself in some sense during Monday’s episode. Fans suspect that this may be a continuation of this encounter with Neil, but that’s not known for certain quite yet.

Friday’s episode also has a bit of action involving Jax and Nina. Before the two slept together, Nina explained that she had talked to Human Resources about the possibility of the two of them getting romantically involved. Supposedly, there would not be any issues.

However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jax will mention to Nina that he heard from HR about them. This seems to spark some curiosity from Nina, and Jax’s tone makes it sound as if there might be a problem here.

Will Jax and Nina have to squelch their romance just as quickly as it took off? At the moment, General Hospital spoilers really don’t reveal anything specific about what’s coming next with these two.

Viewers know that Valentin still has deep feelings for Nina, but her attention is definitely focused on what’s building with Jax. Fans seem interested in seeing what could come for Jax and Nina as a couple, so chances are that this HR issue won’t be insurmountable.

General Hospital spoilers note that there is plenty of drama coming with Friday’s episode too, as Jordan will inch forward on dealing with the Cyrus issue. Liesl is being set up by Peter and it looks like both Maxie and Anna will be blind to the truth of his antics for a while longer. Things are pretty intense all around Port Charles and fans have a lot to look forward to with Friday’s show.