Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Stuns 12.7 Million Fans In White Bra & Sweats

Daniella Chavez flaunted her endless curves to her whopping 12.7 million Instagram fans earlier this week. The Chilean bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself in a bra and comfy pants, an outfit that bared quite a lot of skin on her upper body.

For the photo, the Playboy model sat in a wicker chair amid fuzzy pink throw pillows. Chavez appeared to be on a balcony in front of glass railing. The blond stunner rested her right elbow on the arm of the chair as she took the opposite hand to her hair. Her back was slightly arched, highlighting the model’s ample chest. Chavez tilted her head forward as she shot a coquettish look and smile at the camera.

The background was out of focus, but it showed a bit of greenery and some roofs. Chavez revealed via the geotag at the top of the post that the picture was taken in the metro area of Santiago, the capital city of her native Chile.

Chavez rocked a white bra with thin straps that went around her neck. The bodice boasted a soft fabric that offered minimal support, showcasing her cleavage. The bra also featured a low-cut neckline that helped to further draw the viewer’s attention to her buxom physique.

Chavez teamed her bra with a pair of sweat bottoms in a baby pink tone that matched the throw pillows behind her. Because the camera captured the model from the thighs up, it isn’t clear whether she was wearing pants or shorts. The bottoms featured a thick elastic band that hugged her hips, just below her bellybutton, leaving the bombshell’s slender midsection and toned abs on display.

The South American beauty wore her platinum tresses parted on the right, with her bangs swept across her forehead to the left. Chavez’s hair was styled down as her straight strands fell over her left shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, Chavez’s fans went wild for the photo. Since being published, the post has attracted more than 134,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo, leaving a trail of compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the messages were written in Chavez’s native Spanish. However, a good amount of English and Portuguese showed she has fans well beyond her country’s borders.

“ALL i can say is stunning x,” one user wrote, topping off the comment with a long string of fire emoji and a single red heart.

“Absolutely beautiful,” replied another of her English-speaking fans.