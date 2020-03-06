Maya Jama Boasts Her Beauty In Comfy Ensemble: ‘Cling Cling Bish’

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share photos of herself in two different comfy ensembles and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In the first frame, the TV and radio presenter stunned in a black oversized dark gray T-shirt that had “cling cling motherf*ckers” written in white capital letters. Jama paired the ensemble with loose-fitted light gray joggers and white socks. The BBC Radio 1 DJ accessorized herself with a gold chain and numerous rings. She opted for a coat of white nail polish and applied a red glossy lip. Jama sported her dark hair down and rocked it straight.

The former Trending Live! presenter was captured sitting down on a mini sofa chair. She placed one leg on top of it and raised one hand to her head. Jama looked directly at the camera lens with a glare and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

In the next slide, she put on a baggy black hoodie that had the same slogan as the T-shirt in small text and pants of the same color that appeared more skintight and like they were made out of leather material. Jama flashed both her middle fingers and stuck her tongue out. The brunette eye-catcher looked like she caught candidly in the moment.

Last year in November, Jama released the hoodies and T-shirts strictly for a limited time. According to her Twitter, they were on sale for only one week.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“In the first pic, you are giving me Aaliyah vibes,” one user wrote.

“Your energy is always giving me life,” another shared.

“You just keep getting HOTTER. Girl crushin’ cling cling!” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Hands down the most beautiful and down to earth woman! Amen to you sistaaa,” a fourth admirer commented.

From baggy ensembles to skimpy numbers, Jama is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she displayed her flawless body in a pink string bikini while enjoying a vacation. Jama placed both her hands on either side of the bottoms as she held on to the straps. She sported her curly hair down for the occasion and appeared makeup-free. Jama was captured barefoot and looked to be walking out of her hotel bedroom. She geotagged the upload as Heritance Aarah, letting fans know that she was in the Maldives.