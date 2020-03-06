Halle Berry Stuns In A Semi-Sheer Black Dress In Daring Throwback Photo

Halle Berry‘s latest Instagram post was “all about the LBD,” as the glamorous Hollywood star noted in the caption. On Friday, the 53-year-old stunner dazzled her 5.9 million followers with a gorgeous throwback photo that saw her slaying the little black dress look in a glimmering, form-fitting cocktail dress — and earned some well-deserved viral attention in the process.

The Catwoman star looked fabulous in the glittering evening attire, which was a semi-sheer frock embellished with countless black sequins. The dress was a stylish turtleneck design that bared her sculpted shoulders and supple arms. The garment was a snug fit on her lithe, athletic physique, and perfectly showcased her killer curves. Halle kicked things up a notch by going braless under the see-through item, leaving her perky bosom well within eyesight. The NSFW photo, which can be seen on Instagram, also offered a glimpse of her surroundings, suggesting that the Hollywood A-lister was snapped at a posh event.

The background of the shot comprised entirely of a large painting showing a quaint river scene. The camera flash obscured some of the view, but fans could easily notice a cobblestone bridge over a calm river. A few houses and a towering tree completed the decor, which was dominated by earthy tones that harmonized with the light-colored wood frame and the beige wall. Halle was standing in front of the picture in a relaxed pose. The actress held her arms down beside her body and was looking off-frame, flashing a beaming smile at whoever had captured her attention. A hand belonging to a gentleman dressed in a black suit could be seen reaching behind her back in a protective gesture, indicating that Halle was not alone.

The Monster’s Ball star cut a sophisticated figure in the daring, figure-hugging dress, which flaunted her taut waistline and slender hips. Chic pleats adorned the frock on the sides, further highlighting the Halle’s chiseled form. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, emphasizing her hourglass frame.

The ageless beauty accessorized with a sparkling cuff bracelet and matching stud earrings. She sported a classy, white manicure that complemented her jewelry, and rocked her iconic pixie hairstyle that perfectly showcased her bling. The stunner wore a simple, natural-looking makeup that included a subtle dark eyeliner and a red lipstick.

Halle captioned the snap with a sparkles emoji that appeared to mirror the shimmer of her dress. The throwback was an instant hit with her fans, racking up more than 2,300 likes in just three minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the photo went on to amass 66,500-plus likes and a little shy of 1,000 comments, as followers reached out to shower the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress with compliments.

“The short hair. I love it and I miss it!” wrote one person, followed by a heart emoji.

“Short hair look was smokin,” agreed a second Instagrammer, adding two fire emoji for emphasis.

“I remember this Halle Berry. What an evolution… all good,” commented a third fan.

“Still look the same beautiful. May God always continue to smile upon you,” penned a fourth follower, ending with a rose emoji.