‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Exposes Cleavage In A Red Bathing Suit While Holding A Drink

Sarah Harris sported a racy bathing suit for her brand new Instagram update. The Playboy model wowed her fans with the shot on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked gorgeous as she donned the red one-piece suit. The swimwear included thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her massive cleavage. The garment also boasted white strings that laced up the front, and put her toned arms on display.

Sarah’s look was documented in a sultry selfie that was change of pace from her usual posts. In the photo, the blond bombshell looked relaxed as she held a fruity drink in her hand and snapped the pic with the other.

She gave a flirty smirk into the camera and accessorized the look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck. Sarah had her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in sexy waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included some pretty pink eye shadow and long lashes, which were complimented by her defined brows.

She rocked a sun kissed tan on her body, and added to the glow by donning pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She finished off the style with a soft pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, some green foliage can be seen. In the caption, Sarah tells her fans that she’s all smiles because she recently confirmed her next trip to Bali.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 2.2 million followers showed their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times. The post also gained over 300 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“Wow You are a very lovely Goddess your face is angelically beautiful,” one of Sarah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunningly gorgeous, looking great,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Wow you are simply perfect, you have a beautiful everything,” a third comment read.

“Your eyes are very nice,” a fourth social media user told the model.

Fans have become accustom to seeing the model’s hourglass figure on display in her online photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Harris recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she laid by the pool in a mismatched bikini and soaked up some sun. To date, that snap has racked up more than 9,600 likes.