‘Playboy’ Bombshell Kindly Myers Shows Off Bellybutton Ring In Matching Bra & Panties

Kindly Myers took to social media to show off her bellybutton ring in a sexy two-piece set that left little to the imagination. This week, the blond bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for her fans in a number of NSFW bikinis. Yet, earlier today, she opted to slip into something that was a little sexier — a matching bra and panties.

In the stunning new photo, the model appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera and flashing her pearly whites. The Playboy model showed off her taut tummy as well and her toned legs in a pair of white panties that had a lacy design on the sides. The bra was just as sexy, featuring a dotted pattern while pushing up her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage. Myers added a dainty silver cross necklace and a studded bellybutton ring to the outfit as well.

The beauty wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle and playfully grabbed at the end of her flowing mane. Like she does on a regular basis, the stunner rocked a beautiful makeup application that included fierce eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipstick.

In the caption of the shot, she shared an inspirational quote. Since it went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 1.8 million fans.

In just two short hours, the photo has amassed over 15,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments and that number only continues to climb. Many of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on the caption. A few more raved over her piercing and the large tattoo on her side.

“Hello my sweet, so sexy a girl, kisses, happy days peanut,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Very true. Do from the heart and you will always be great,” another fan added.

“Beautiful photo of you love the lingerie,” a third social media user raved in addition to a number of red hearts.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow got sexy in a revealing bikini. The Playboy model faced her backside to the camera while sitting in a lounge chair at the beach. She pretty much let it all hang out as she rocked a pair of white knitted bikini bottoms that exposed her pert derriere and toned legs for the camera. That post racked up a ton of likes and comments as well.