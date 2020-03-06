Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flashes Major Sideboob & Flaunts Killer Physique In Racy Snap

Lauren Simpson is a fitness trainer specializing in female transformation coaching. She has amassed a following of 1.8 million on social media site Instagram who are inspired by her killer physique and instructional workout videos. On Thursday, March 5, the Instagram sensation left a two-snap post that showed off her chiseled figure in nothing but black panties.

In the photos, Lauren is photographed against a black background. She is completely naked from the waist up, showing off her toned tummy, arms, and back. For the photoshoot, the fitness guru styled her long, platinum locks in soft curls that flowed down her back and over one shoulder. Her face was made up with a touch of black mascara and eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink, glossy lips.

In the first photo, the fitness trainer sits with her left leg crossed under her body and her right leg bent up at the knee. She strategically places her arm across her chest and rests it against her leg, giving viewers a glimpse of sideboob. Slightly hunched over, the model shoots a sultry gaze towards the photographer and brings one hand up to her face.

The second snap features Lauren in a different position. Standing up, she turns her body to the side and looks over her shoulder toward the photographer. Blocking her chest with one arm, she bends the other and holds her hand up towards her face, showing off her white-manicured fingernails. The angle gives her followers a better view of her black thong, which highlights her sculpted backside.

In the caption of the post, Lauren leaves an inspirational message for her followers. She writes that they should learn to let vulnerability inspire them and not frighten them because vulnerability is a beautiful part of being human. She adds that vulnerability is not a weakness, but rather a measure of courage. The fitness coach explains that the purpose of the photoshoot was to capture her raw and vulnerable side.

Lauren’s followers loved the two-photo post, leaving nearly 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. In the comments section, they expressed their love for her and left compliments on her gym-honed figure.

“You’re so naturally beautiful!!!,” one follower wrote.

“I like these natural shots. Shows the REAL you!,” another Instagram user commented.

“I’m so obsessed with this first picture of you! So beautiful!,” one other fan chimed in, following up with a heart-eyed smiley and double heart emoji.