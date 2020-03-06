A Woman’s Transplanted Hand Changed To Match The Rest Of Her Skin Tone

Doctors and scientists have expressed amazement after a woman’s transplanted hands changed their color to match the rest of her skin tone. Doctors added that this is the first case of the intriguing health phenomenon and expressed their hope that it will spark more research in the area.

According to The Indian Express, 21 year old Shreya Siddanagowder was the first case of an inter-gender hand transplant in Asia, performed at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). Her donor was a 20 year old from Kerala, who not only had a much darker skin tone, but was also a man.

However, in the year since Siddanagowder received the transplant, the hands have begun to transform — both taking on a more feminine shape and changing its skin tone to match Siddanagowder’s hue.

“I don’t know how the transformation occurred. But it feels like my own hands now. The skin color was very dark after the transplant, not that it was ever my concern, but now it matches my tone,” the 21 year old claimed.

Siddanagowder’s mother added that she had noticed her daughter’s wrist appear to get smaller and her fingers get thinner and lengthen in the months following the transplant.

Meanwhile, doctors are both stunned and excited about the incredible findings.

“We are recording the color change in [Shreya’s] case, but we need more evidence to understand the change in shape of the fingers and hands,” said Dr Subramania Iyer, head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at AIMS.

Dr. Iyer added that though this was the first properly documented instance of the phenomenon, there had been one similar case before.

“An Afghan soldier, who received a double-hand transplant from a male donor here, had also noticed a slight change in skin tone but he died in Afghanistan last week. We could not document much,” Dr. Iyer added.

Many doctors are coming up with explanations for the hand change. Dr. Iyer believes that Siddanagowder’s hormones might be the reason behind the change, though he added it was still conjecture at this point.

Others added that more research had to be conducted in the area, as hand transplants are incredibly rare. Only around 85 operations have ever been successfully conducted across the globe.

However, though Siddanagowder’s hands might look close to normal, they do not always act it. The 21 year old still undergoes physical therapy in the hopes of getting hand function back to 100 percent.

