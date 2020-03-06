Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Little Black Dress & Sexy Heels

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a stunning shot while clad in a little black dress and strappy heels. The mother of four regularly takes to her popular page to promote different online retailers like Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing but today, she opted to show off her night out with friends look in a sexy black outfit.

In the smoking hot new shot, Pippen stood in the hallway of what looked like her home. The Chicago native was all glammed up, wearing her long, dark locks pulled halfway back and curled. She looked nothing short of spectacular in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The bombshell added a beautiful silver watch as an accessory as well as a pair of high, strappy black heels.

The California resident showed off her hot, hourglass figure in a tight black dress that had sequins all over it. The outfit hit well above her knee, showcasing her long and lean legs as well. In the caption of the photo, she did not specifically share where she was headed to but she did mention that she was catching up with some friends. She also tagged Ronny Kobo and Yves Saint Laurent, crediting them for her outfit.

The photo has been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning Pippen a ton of attention from her fans, amassing over 13,000 likes in addition to upwards of 180 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to tell her to enjoy her night out and many emoji were also included in the comments section.

“Good thing to do. You look gorgeous,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“My my my my have you heard lately just how beautiful you are…..,” a second follower raved.

“Damg girl your beautiful,” another fan added along with a string of red heart emoji.

“Wow stunningly beautiful,” a fourth fan raved in addition to a number of different emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another skimpy outfit, that time a matching bra and leggings. The social media star looked totally relaxed in the image, in which she sat down and leaned back, placing most of her weight on her left arm while showing off her fit figure. In the caption she asked her fans who wanted to train with her.