Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Figure In White Swimsuit

Fitness bombshell Katelyn Runck took to Instagram to show off her incredible physique on Friday. The beauty shared a post in which she wore a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs.

The model’s swimsuit was made out of a white ribbed fabric. It had a low-cut neck and a hook and loop opening down the front. Several of the hooks were undone as Katelyn’s voluptuous chest stretched the top of the suit open, revealing her cleavage. The high-cut legs called attention to her muscular hips and thighs.

Katelyn was standing in the shallow end of a swimming pool in water up to her knees. The photos caught her from a close angle, showing nothing her body and the surrounding turquoise water. Her bronze skin and the white bathing suit popped against the background, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The first snapshot captured Katelyn from the front as she stood with her hands on her waist with a serious expression on her face. Her chest was a focal point on the snap, but that wasn’t all. Her shapely arms were also on display. In addition, her legs were slightly parted and positioned in such a way that her quadriceps were also a focal point. Her long hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders, adding some femininity to the look.

In the second photo, the beauty stood at a side angle. She ran one hand through her hair while her other hand hung by her side. With one leg forward, she looked up and flaunted her slender waistline and the sexy curve of her hip. Katelyn wore her hair behind her back, giving her fans a good look at the front of her body.

Katelyn appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude gloss on her lips and a bold white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she joked about her “game face” while crediting the photographer for his creative efforts.

Many of her fans raved over how gorgeous she looked in the swimsuit.

“You are super sexy and absolutely beautiful,” one admirer told her.

“You look stunning in white you are always always speechless beauty,” gushed a second fan.

“Simply amazing body and look,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Spectacular. What my dreams look like,” a fourth commenter said.

Katelyn knows how to rock a bathing suit — or just about anything else she wears for that matter. She models a variety of outfits that range from feminine to elegant, and she makes them all look good. Not too long ago, she looked smoking hot in a sexy set of lacy lingerie in post that saw her sitting poolside.