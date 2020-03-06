Rita Ora Looks Picture Perfect In Short Semi-Sheer Plaid Dress

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram upload, the British singer wowed fans in a custom made designer dress.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a short dress that fell above the knees. The top part was creamy white with gold detailing, semi-sheer and made out of netted material. The garment had short-sleeves that were slightly puffy and had little pearls embroidered on parts of the top half. The rest of the dress consisted of a white, yellow, and red plaid pattern which was made out of much thicker material.

Ora paired the ensemble with black heels and opted for numerous rings, bracelets and small earrings. The “How We Do (Party)” songstress applied a coat of lipgloss and rocked a thick layer of black mascara and shimmery eyeshadow. She sported her blond hair swept off her face and tied it up.

In the first shot, Ora posed in front of a red, black, and white backdrop. She was snapped fairly close-up and placed both hands in front of her. The “Let You Love Me” chart-topper glared at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked picture perfect.

In the next slide, she was captured from head to toe in the same location while in the third, she was photographed by a staircase. Ora put one hand on the rail and pushed one leg forward.

For the fourth frame, she sat in between Alexia Niedzielski, Derek Blasberg, Poppy Delevingne, and Pixie Geldof for a group photo. Ora closed her eyes and blew a pouty kiss directly at the camera lens.

In the fifth pic, Ora and Delevigne smiled over their shoulder and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

In the final image, the “Only Want You” entertainer was caught getting papped. She held a small leather handbag in her hand and looked down.

For her caption, Ora thanked designer Miu Miu for her custom look for the night.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 173,000 likes and over 990 comments, proving to be popular with her 16 million followers.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh Rita, this dress is so gorgeous! You look divine!” another shared.

“You look so unbelievable amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“All about serving FABULOUS looks,” a fourth admirer commented.

For the final episode of The Masked Singer in the U.K., Ora looked elegant in a low-cut white dress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the short number had different patterns all over which included a petal-style design on the bottom half.