Instagram Sensation Jade Grobler Poses Poolside In Blue Bikini

South-African-born bombshell Jade Grobler tantalized her 910,000 Instagram followers with a brand new update. The model showed off some serious skin in two new snapshots uploaded Friday, March 6, in a sexy two-piece that flaunted her curvaceous body.

In the new update, Jade was lounging poolside in her skimpy bathing suit, sitting on a cushioned pool bed. She leaned to the side as she looked at the camera with a slight smile on her face. The next photo showed a more candid photo as the model was seemingly trying to grab the camera from the photographer. As her angle changed in this shot, more of her body was exposed. The swimming pool and several plants were seen in the background.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Bali. About two weeks ago, Jade was in Indonesia for a recent vacation and the new upload seemed to be from when she was there.

The blond beauty, who is based in Australia, sported a royal blue bikini set from an unknown brand. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage, as well as a white stitch detailing around the triangle-style cups and thin straps that went over her neck. Jade wore matching low-cut bottoms lined with a white waistband that sat high on her curvy hips, accentuating her taut stomach and flat abs. Apart from the upper body, her lean thighs and toned legs were also on display.

The hottie wore her long hair loose and unstyled, seemingly air-dried from swimming. She sported a dainty necklace and a thread bracelet, as well as a makeup-free look.

Jade wrote a short caption in Spanish that translates to “come, sit with me.” She also tagged her previous accommodation, Bow & Arrow Villa in the photo.

The latest share gained more than 28,600 likes and over 440 comments within just 10 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer figure, while other followers were short on words and chimed in using a flame emoji.

“That blue bikini fits perfectly with your body. You look so beautiful,” one fan commented on the post.

“Gorgeous lady. Did you fall from heaven? Because you are very beautiful and pretty,” an admirer gushed.

“You are looking so hot. If you don’t mind, your boyfriend is so lucky,” a third social media user added.

“Very beautiful pictures. You look fantastic in that bikini,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.