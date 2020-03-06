Donald Trump Postpones Trip To CDC After News Of Potentially Ill Worker Emerges

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday morning to discuss the response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, but the trip was abruptly postponed after hearing that someone at the Atlanta office may have contracted the disease.

According to WSB-TV, the White House initially released a statement that Trump was no longer planning to visit the CDC because he didn’t want to disrupt the agency’s work.

“The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency,” a statement read, one supporting the ongoing efforts of scientists and researchers.

The Atlanta visit was removed from the president’s official schedule, and it was thought that the trip might be postponed until later. However, the most recent information from sources states that the trip is back on Friday’s agenda.

Earlier today, Trump was speaking to the press as he signed an $8.3 billion spending bill this morning. It was then that he revealed that the trip had been postponed because someone at the CDC may have the virus.

“We may go. They thought there was a problem at CDC with somebody that had the virus. It turned out negative,” he said. “Yesterday afternoon we were informed that there may have been a person with the virus and they now find out that it was a negative test.”

“I may be going, we’ll see if they can turn it around,” he concluded.

Trump is a self-described germaphobe. The president has used his hesitation to come into contact with germs as one line of reasoning debunking a controversial and untested theory surrounding the existence of a so-called Russian “pee tape.”

The Trump administration has faced intense backlash for its response to the coronavirus outbreak thus far. Experts argue that the president’s attempts to downplay the seriousness of the virus may have allowed the disease to gain a foothold in the United States.

Most recently, Trump faced criticism for suggesting that some people who are sick with COVID-19, as coronavirus is officially known, have continued working — and going about their lives — without incident. This statement may be factual, but experts recommend that potentially infected people stay home and avoid being in public.