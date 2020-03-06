Donald Trump Cancels Trip To CDC Over Fears He’ll Get Coronavirus Infection

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday morning to discuss the response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, but the trip was abruptly canceled after hearing that someone at the Atlanta office may have contracted the disease.

According to WSB TV, the White House initially released a statement that Trump was no longer planning to visit the CDC because he didn’t want to disrupt the agency’s work.

“The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency,” a statement read.

The Atlanta visit was removed from the president’s official schedule, and it was thought that the trip might be postponed until later.

Later on in the day, Trump was speaking to the press as he signed an $8.3 billion spending bill this morning. It was then that he revealed that the trip had been postponed because someone at the CDC may have the virus.

“We may go. They thought there was a problem at CDC with somebody that had the virus. It turned out negative,” he said. “Yesterday afternoon we were informed that there may have been a person with the virus and they now find out that it was a negative test.”

“I may be going, we’ll see if they can turn it around,” he concluded.

There hasn’t been an update about when the president may reschedule the visit, but it hasn’t been added to his official itinerary at this point.

Trump is reportedly a self-described germaphobe. He purportedly used his hesitation to come into contact with germs as the reason that it’s impossible that there is a so-called “pee tape” circulating that features him and some women in Russia.

The Trump administration has faced intense backlash for its response to the coronavirus outbreak. Experts argue that the president’s attempts to downplay the seriousness of the virus may have allowed the disease to gain a foothold in the United States.

Most recently, Trump faced criticism for suggesting that people who are sick with COVID-19, as coronavirus is officially known, should continue working and going about their lives. This advice is in direct contradiction to what experts are saying, which is that people should stay home and avoid being in public in they are sick with the virus.