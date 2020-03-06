Curvy Model Whitney Johns Flaunts Sideboob In A White Bathing Suit With A Daring Cut

Whitney Johns slayed in a tiny bathing suit for her latest Instagram upload. The curvy model published the NSFW photo to her feed on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Whitney looked gorgeous as she donned a scanty white bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The swimwear boasted thin spaghetti straps and a racy side cut that exposed her sideboob and allowed fans to get an eyeful of her curvy hips.

The suit also showcased the model’s toned arms, booty, and tiny waist. She added to the look with a dark bronzed tan all over her body, and complimented the glow with some shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her face.

Whitney also sported defined eyebrows, which framed her sexy makeup look. The brunette bombshell opted for thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow in the photo.

Whitney wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in flirty curls that she pushed over her shoulder.

The model posed against a wall with marbled tile. She placed one hand on her hip and the other in her hair as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the caption of the shot, she gave some motivation by telling her fans to be stronger than whatever their excuses may be.

Of course, many of the models over 521,000 followers went wild for the shot. The post has racked in more than 11,000 likes and over 280 comments since it’s upload.

“You are beautiful, a goddess,” one of Whitney’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I like that saying. Going to share with my staff! Thanks!” another adoring fan told the model.

“You are beautiful,” a third social media user stated.

“This pic is everything. You look completely stunning and gorgeous here Whitney. I love seeing you tap into your sexy side and get flirty for the pics,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model doesn’t seem to mind slipping on a bathing suit for her online posts. She’s often seen other sexy looks as well, including workout gear, lingerie, and tight pants.

Most recently, Whitney shared a video of herself working her gym-honed curves in a tiny string bikini at the beach in California. She showed off her muscles in the clip, and got the pulses of her fans racing in the process. To date, that post has been viewed over 42,000 times and racked up over 200 comments.