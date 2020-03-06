Brielle Biermann Sizzles In Low-Cut Striped Dress On The Beach

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram to share a sexy, cleavage-filled snap in a striped dress that left almost nothing to the imagination. The Don’t Be Tardy star has been sharing a ton of photos from her vacation to the Bahamas, including a few bikini-clad ones. In the latest update that was added to her page yesterday, the reality star sizzled in two new images.

In the first photo in the series, the brunette bombshell appeared on a beach at sunset. Biermann did not specifically tag her location but instead shared that she was “Right Where I Belong.” The beauty stood front and center, looking straight into the camera and pursing her lips. The Atlanta resident wore her newly-dyed locks down and waved, also rocking a gorgeous makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The 23-year-old put on a chesty display in a white-and-blue striped dress that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of her tanned cleavage. Also on view were her long, pink manicured nails. The second image in the set was similar to the first but instead of looking straight into the camera, Biermann looked off into the distance.

Even though the update has only been live for a few short hours, it’s earned a lot of attention from her 1.3 million followers.

In addition to over 24,000 likes, the post has raked in more than 100 comments. Some of the reality star’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her cleavage. A few more couldn’t help but comment on the bombshell’s newly dyed tresses.

“This freaking hair color on you!!! I usually love blondes. But you made switch sides. This color gave you more power!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Everything about these photos are so dreamy. The water,the sky,you & that gorgeous brunette hair,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“You’re like a prettier halsey here. No shade,” a third fan commented, adding a few black heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann stunned in another tropical and sexy shot, that time while clad in a skimpy bikini. For the photo op, she sat on a rock that overlooked the ocean, facing her toned back and pert derriere toward the camera while wearing a patterned blue bikini. She looked nothing short of spectacular and that post also racked up a ton of likes and comments.