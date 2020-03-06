Study Claims 15 Million People Will Die From Coronavirus In The ‘Best Case’ Scenario

A new study has claimed that the deadly coronavirus will claim as many 15 million lives during its growing epidemic. Worse still, the study — conducted by the Australian National University — added that this was the best case scenario in what they dubbed a “low-end” global pandemic. In addition to the staggering number of deaths, the paper also estimated the effect that the crisis would have on global economies.

According to The Daily Mail, the analysts used a two percent mortality rate to calculate their best case scenario numbers. Their findings suggested that both China and India would lose millions of people. China, the epicenter of the virus, has already suffered over 3,000 deaths and over 80,000 cases of the disease.

The estimates also suggested that around 230,000 people would die in the United States. Fourteen people have already died from the virus, and 204 cases remain active. The researchers defended their estimate by pointing out that the coronavirus has a higher mortality rate than the flu.

“These estimated deaths from COVID-19 can be compared to a regular influenza season in the United States, where around 55,000 people die each year,” the study claimed.

The paper also listed the number of potential deaths in the United Kingdom as 64,000 fatalities, Germany with close to 80,000, and 60,000 possible deaths in France.

Similarly, the researchers claimed that there would be tens of thousands of fatalities in Italy and South Korea, which are two countries currently hit hardest by the crisis.

However, the estimates dwarf on comparison to what researchers deemed the “high-severity forecast.” In this scenario, 68 million people around the world would die, with over 12 million in China alone.

That said, there has been much pushback against the accuracy of the fatality rate, which would critically change the numbers in the study. The chief medical officer of the United Kingdom recently claimed that he believed the death rate was “no higher than one percent” (via CBS News). Donald Trump has also been a vocal critic of the estimate, stating that he believed that the rate was “false” and also citing a figure around one percent.

The study also looked into the disastrous effects the epidemic could have on world economies. The low-severity case suggested that the global GDP will shrink by $2.3 trillion. Meanwhile, the high-end scenario would cause a $9.2 trillion hit and sink a number of countries into deep recessions.

That said, the analysts insisted that their approximations were “highly uncertain.” However, they added that their goal was to brace for the epidemic’s impact rather than discern the most accurate numbers.

“The goal is not to be definitive about the virus outbreak but to provide important information about a range of possible economic costs of the disease,” the researchers stated.