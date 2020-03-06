YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Floral Crop Top & Miniskirt

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos underneath the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — has taken to Instagram to share some new stunning photos of herself.

DeMartino wowed in a floral crop top with short puffy sleeves which displayed her decolletage and a little midriff. She paired the ensemble with a white miniskirt and a circular bag of the same color. The 24-year-old accessorized herself with small earrings, bracelets, and numerous rings. She put on a yellow/orange watch and sported her blond and brunette hair down but clipped back.

In the first shot, she was photographed in front of a beautiful backdrop that consisted of nature and waterfalls. DeMartino flashed a smile and looked over to her right. One eye was slightly covered by a flick of hair in her face but that didn’t make the image any less aesthetically pleasing. She placed both hands in front of her and linked them together.

In the next slide, she rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens. DeMartino stood next to a gate that had a sign that read “emergency exit only” and pushed one leg forward.

In the third and final frame, she was captured alongside her boyfriend, Colin. They both looked in each other’s eyes and proved that they are happily in love.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 81,500 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“This is everything. I’m so happy for you and so jealous at the same time. I love you forever and always,” one user wrote.

“You’re a real-life island princess,” another shared, adding a black love heart emoji.

“This is the prettiest set of pictures I’ve ever seen,” remarked a third fan.

“I love this bag so much. This entire aesthetic suits you,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing fans with her social media content. The YouTuber — whose account boasts more than 3.1 million subscribers — took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a matching black underwear set from Agent Provocateur last month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported her long brunette wavy hair down and accessorized herself with small stud earrings. DeMartino posed in front of a rail of clothes in her walk-in wardrobe and was captured looking at the camera lens over her shoulder. She opted for black eyeliner, mascara, gold eye shadow, and applied a coat of red lipstick. To date, the upload has gathered in over 167,000 likes.