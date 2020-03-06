Pamela Anderson Is A Blond Bombshell In Revealing Black Lingerie

Pamela Anderson is a blond bombshell in a new Instagram share where the model and actress is pictured wearing revealing black lingerie. The undated black-and-white image shows off the curves that catapulted Pamela to stardom as one of Hugh Hefner’s most popular Playboy Magazine centerfolds in the 1990s.

The new share has a mysterious vibe.

In the image, Pamela is not looking directly at the camera. Her eyes are fixated on a point away from the photographer, but her expression still looks completely natural. This comes after 30 years of working with fashion photographers and an understanding of how to move naturally. The actress’s lips are parted, giving the photo a wistful feel.

The bralette top Pamela is wearing is cut lower on the sides of her breasts, showing off the cleavage that made her one of the most famous Playboy centerfolds in the history of the publication. She was featured on the cover of the Hugh Hefner publication a staggering 14 times.

The top of Pamela’s undergarment is attached with silver clasps at the bottom of the straps and close to the bra’s cups. The bottom of the garment appears to lie on the actress’s hips with the thinnest strap of material attached to a triangle bottom that covers her front and posterior.

As for her hair and makeup fashion in the image, Pamela wore the beachy blond waves that have become synonymous with her look. Her hair was fashioned for the shoot to hang down her back, with pieces that appeared to be cut shorter than the back, falling directly onto her shoulders.

The model’s makeup consisted of a smoky eye, pale, glossy lip and plenty of blush and highlighter to sculpt her cheekbones.

In a caption for the image, Pamela used a quote from the famous American poet Maya Angelou. The beloved statement has been used to describe a person who has overcome adversity and continues to shine as a beacon of hope for themselves and for those around them.

The quote is one of the poet’s most well known. It was used by former President of the United States Barack Obama on Twitter after he awarded Ms. Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010.

Fans were inspired to share their own thoughts on the stunning image and the sentiments the actress shared in the comments section of the post.

“Nothing can dim perfection either,” said one follower of the former Baywatch star.

“Wow…so much love to you,” remarked a fan, followed by a set of red lips and heart emoji.

“One needs to remember that even darkness can harness light, long as you choose what to do with that energy that is imposed on you,” philosophized another admirer of the blond stunner.