Joe Biden’s Mental Health Is Not A Concern, Experts Say, Claiming That President Trump’s Very Much Is

Joe Biden‘s mental state does not concern a team of mental health professionals, Yahoo News reports. But that same group of mental health professionals is still extremely concerned about President Donald Trump’s purportedly-declining mental faculties.

The former vice president’s resurgence in the primary season has also brought a focus on his tendency to produce verbal gaffes — tripping over his words, for example, or sharing stories of memories during which he messes up key facts. For example, he has claimed that he was arrested in South Africa, when in fact he was only briefly detained at an airport.

So are these gaffes evidence of the declining mental faculties of an aged man (Biden is 77)? And if so, how do they compare to Donald Trump’s own mental presentation?

There’s no comparison, says Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine.

“A few stumbled words are not the same as the extreme danger that result from a list of signs that Donald Trump has shown,” Lee said.

In fact, Lee has even taken the unusual step of doing something of a remote, armchair diagnosis of the former Vice President, something she admits is not considered a best practice in her field. Writing in Medium, Lee gives her report on Biden, in which she opens with the disclaimer that she generally doesn’t diagnose a person without examining them in person, unless “there is evidence of such profound danger to public health and well-being because of serious signs of mental instability in a public servant.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

In fact, much of Dr. Lee’s report is a comparison of the severity, as she sees it, of Biden’s blunders compared to Trump’s behavior.

“Joe Biden does not nearly meet my threshold for signs of dangerous mental instability… Biden should not even come up if we cannot address the catastrophic dangers of Donald Trump, whose mental impairments are presently costing lives, tangibly and quantifiably, through his mishandling of the most serious epidemic in recent years,” she says.

Dr. Lee is not alone in believing that Donald Trump’s presentation is cause for serious concern about his mental health.

Psychologist Lynne Meyer also says that Biden‘s tendency to sometimes have difficulty expressing himself is not the same as the wholesale disconnect with reality that she says is evident with Donald Trump.

“[Biden] digresses and gets tangential, that’s not cognitive decline… Trump’s cognitive decline or problems are that he doesn’t even seem to have comprehension of reality. That’s what it looks like,” Meyer said.

Biden, for his part, has released some documents related to his medical condition, revealing that his blood pressure and cholesterol are perfectly normal. He has not, however, released any documents related to his mental or neurological health.