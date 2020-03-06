Asian Bombshell Vicki Lee Looks Like A Sexy Librarian In Cleavage-Filled Selfie

Vicki Lee took to Instagram yesterday to share a cleavage-centric shot that has been driving her fans wild. The Asian-born bombshell is one of the most popular influencers in the game, thanks to all of the NSFW photos that she shares with her 1.4 million followers. In the most recent shot that was added to her smoking hot feed, Lee sizzled in a revealing selfie.

In the gorgeous new update, the brunette beauty appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile. She seemed to be the mastermind behind the shot, extending one arm in front of her face and snapping the shot. The model wore her long, highlighted locks parted off to the side as they fell all the way down to her chest. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Lee kept things simple, only adding a dainty gold necklace to the look. She also wore a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, making her look like a sexy librarian. The photo was only taken from the chest up, but the stunner appeared to be wearing a tight-fitting gray tank top that offered generous views of cleavage.

In the caption of the post, she called the selfie “random” and tagged 9FIVE Eyewear, giving them credit for her glasses.

Since the update went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention, racking up over 21,000 likes, in addition to well over 200 comments. Some commented on the post to rave over the model’s beauty while countless others raved over her killer cleavage. A few more simply dropped a line to let Lee know that they are huge fans.

“You are sooo BEAUTIFUL & VERY SEXY,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Aren’t you tired? tired of being a beautiful woman everyday..haha,” a second admirer added.

“Looking sexy with your glasses,” another Instagrammer chimed in along with a single red heart emoji.

“So soso so so so so so so so so beautiful,” one more gushed.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that another popular influencer in Yanet Garcia took to her own Instagram page to share a sexy and short video, flaunting her bubbly booty for the camera in a pair of tight, patterned leggings and a matching top. The clip attracted a ton of attention for the smokeshow with over 2,500 comments.