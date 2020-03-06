Instagram Hottie Lana Rhoades Goes Topless In A Gold Thong & Cowboy Hat On Instagram

Lana Rhoades let it all hang out in a barely-there ensemble for her most recent Instagram update. The model wowed her fans with the NSFW post on Thursday night.

In the sexy shots, Lana went topless under a gold fringe dress. The outfit left very little to the imagination and showed off her bare chest, toned arms, and flat tummy. She added a matching gold thong, which put her round booty, tiny waist, and lean legs on full display. She also accessorized the look with a gold cowboy hat and boots.

In the first photo, Lana stood with her backside to the camera as she stretched her arms out in front of a closed elevator door. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. The second shot featured the model peeking out of the elevator with a bandana around her neck.

Lana wore her long brown hair styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps.

The application included very little eye makeup, giving her a bright-eyed look which she framed with her defined brows. She added a bronzed blush to her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to give her skin a soft glow. She completed the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photos, Lana told her fans that the pictures were snapped in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many of the model’s over 7.9 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snaps. The post garnered more than 831,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within the first nine hours after they were published to her account.

“Thank the lord for blessing us with Lana,” one follower stated in the comments section.

“I’m in love,” another admirer wrote.

“I’m very obsessed,” a third social media revealed.

“I love these photos more than anything. This is the greatest post she’s ever given us. Love you so much Lana,” a fourth comment read.

Many fans know that Lana isn’t shy about showcasing her curvy figure on social media. She often rocks revealing outfits in her posts, and her followers don’t seem to mind.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana got the pulses of her admirers racing last month when she wore a similar outfit with silver fringe and a white thong. That post has racked up more than 1 million likes and over 5,000 comments to date.