‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Prepares To Kill, Justin’s Plan Goes Wrong

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, March 6, 2020, reveal that the week will end with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) falls under the spell of his father Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Stefano has brainwashed his son to do his bidding, and it’s going to cause some major chaos for a lot of people close to the DiMera family.

Chad will be ordered to take out Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) for their betrayal of the family.

Since Gabi lives in the mansion with Chad he’ll have easy access to her, but she’s a fighter and she won’t allow Chad to take her down without defending herself.

In addition, Kate had been helping Stefano and keeping the secret that he was parading around in Steve Johnson’s body. However, she spilled the beans to the police when she thought that Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) life may be in danger.

Stefano is now furious with Kate and wants her dead. He’ll order Chad to kill her, which he’ll try to do in his brainwashed state. Of course, Kate has been like a mother to Chad, and he would never want to hurt her under normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) have devised a plan to save Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) from Stefano’s clutches. However, it will seemingly backfire.

Stefano has demanded that he will only trade Kayla for Marlena, the object of his obsession and affection. However, Justin and John have switched Marlena with her doppelganger, Hattie Adams. If and when Stefano finds out about the switch, he’ll be furious and he may take out his aggression on Kayla.

Elsewhere, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will come face to face with Gabi for the first time since it was revealed that she tried to kill her by rigging her pacemaker. Julie will blast Gabi for her disgusting behavior, and the pair will reignite their feud.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be enjoying their romantic reunion when they are interrupted with unhappy news.

It seems that they will find out about the kidnapping of baby David, a child that Lani previously shared a close bond with following the death of her son with Eli, who also had the same name. Of course, they’ll both want to help find the little boy.